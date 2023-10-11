Charlotte McKinney Dazzles in Logan Hollowell’s Diamond Collection

Charlotte McKinney, the former model and “Baywatch” actress, has become the face of Logan Hollowell’s latest jewelry collection, the Eternal Jardin Rose Cut Diamond Collection. McKinney can be seen posing with stunning diamond pieces on a beach in Malibu, California. This new venture is part of her transition into comedy, where she hopes to showcase a different side of her personality.

In recent years, McKinney has taken an interest in stand-up comedy and has found it to be a confidence-building experience. She believes that pushing through self-doubt and staying positive are crucial, especially in the age of social media.

McKinney recently turned 30 and has adopted a new approach to wellness. She follows an anti-inflammatory diet, cutting out sugar and gluten in favor of whole, fresh foods. She also prioritizes daily exercise, incorporating activities like hot yoga, Pilates, and walking into her routine.

When it comes to staying motivated, McKinney recommends trying new workout classes to keep things fun and engaging. She believes that finding an activity that feels enjoyable and less like a chore is key to staying consistent.

Since her breakthrough Carl’s Jr. commercial in 2015, McKinney’s career has skyrocketed. She has become a GUESS Girl, appeared in films, and even launched her own YouTube channel. Despite her success, McKinney emphasizes the importance of disconnecting from social media to protect her peace of mind.

As McKinney continues to pave her own path, she remains grateful for the opportunities that have come her way. With her new diamond collection campaign and her dedication to comedy, McKinney is proving that diamonds may indeed be a girl’s best friend, but a sense of humor and confidence are equally valuable.

