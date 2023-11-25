Mercedes Mone’s Potential Return to WWE Sparks Speculation and Excitement

In an unexpected turn of events, rumors have been swirling about the potential return of Mercedes Mone to WWE. The talented wrestler, who bid farewell to the company earlier this year, citing creative differences, has since found success in NJPW. However, recent speculation suggests that Mone may make a surprising comeback to WWE, with the possibility of AEW also vying for her signature.

Fans went into a frenzy when Bayley, another prominent WWE superstar, shared a throwback photo on her Instagram story featuring Kairi Sane, Asuka, and Mercedes Mone. What caught everyone’s attention was Bayley’s intriguing caption, “I’ve always got a plan.” This cryptic message sparked discussions about a potential reunion or collaboration involving the talented trio.

It is important to note that no official reports have confirmed Mone’s return, and the likelihood of a surprise appearance at Survivor Series seems slim. Mone is currently under contract with NJPW and is recovering from an injury. However, the world of professional wrestling is known for its surprises, and anything is possible.

The potential return of Mercedes Mone carries significant implications for Damage CTRL, the stable that Bayley is a part of. With Bayley seemingly losing control of the stable and a new direction unfolding, Mone’s addition could bring a fresh dynamic to the ongoing storyline. As we approach Survivor Series, the WWE Universe finds itself on high alert, eagerly anticipating any potential surprises in the ever-evolving narrative of Damage CTRL.

