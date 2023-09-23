How to Watch the Bundesliga Match between Bayern München and Bochum

Bayern Munich will be facing Bochum in an exciting Bundesliga match at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. Both teams have had contrasting starts to the season, with Bayern sitting joint-top of the league table while Bochum have struggled to find their footing.

Bayern Munich is coming into this game on the back of a thrilling 4-3 victory against Manchester United in the Champions League. Harry Kane, the newly signed striker from Tottenham, made an impact scoring his first Champions League goal for Bayern. The team will be looking to build on this momentum and secure another win against Bochum.

On the other hand, Bochum is yet to register a win this season. Their last three league matches have ended in draws, and they will need to produce something extraordinary to compete with the Bundesliga giants. The team has been plagued injuries, with key players such as Michael Esser and Mohammed Tolba sidelined.

If you’re wondering how to watch this exciting matchup, the game will be broadcasted on ESPN+ in the United States. Fans can also catch the match highlights on the club’s official YouTube channels. For live updates, you can stay tuned to GOAL.

In terms of team news, Bayern Munich will be without experienced goalkeeper Manuel Neuer who is still recovering from a calf injury. Additionally, Tarek Buchmann is unavailable due to a hamstring problem, and there is uncertainty surrounding Raphael Guerreiro’s participation. However, Kingsley Coman has returned to the team and is expected to make a significant contribution.

As for Bochum, they will be missing their backup goalkeeper Michael Esser and young defender Mohammed Tolba due to knee injuries. Striker Lys Mousset is also in the treatment room. The availability of Jordi Osei-Tutu, who has missed the last three games, remains uncertain.

In terms of head-to-head record, Bayern Munich has been dominant against Bochum in recent years. They have won the majority of their encounters, showcasing their superiority on the field.

Overall, this Bundesliga match promises to be an exciting affair. Bayern Munich will be looking to continue their strong start to the season, while Bochum will be aiming to turn their fortunes around. Football fans can look forward to witnessing an entertaining clash between these two teams.

