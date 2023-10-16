LinkedIn Announces Second Round of Layoffs

LinkedIn, the professional social media company, has announced its second major round of job cuts this year, with over 660 employees being laid off. These layoffs will affect various departments within the company, including engineering, product, talent, and finance, and account for approximately 3% of LinkedIn’s global workforce.

In a statement, LinkedIn stated that these talent changes are necessary for the company’s overall restructuring and to enhance efficiency. This news comes just a few months after LinkedIn’s announcement of laying off 716 employees and closing down InCareer, its China jobs app. Furthermore, the company has also made efforts to downsize its real estate holdings subleasing a portion of its Downtown San Francisco skyscraper.

Despite the layoffs, LinkedIn has continued to experience growth in its user base, boasting 950 million members worldwide. Microsoft, which acquired LinkedIn in 2016 for $26.2 billion, has reported that the platform’s annual revenue now exceeds $15 billion. LinkedIn has embraced artificial intelligence (AI) as part of Microsoft’s broader corporate strategy, offering AI-based tools for recruiting, content generation, and career coaching.

This series of layoffs and restructuring is indicative of LinkedIn’s ongoing efforts to adapt and refine its business operations. While the company faces challenges, it remains focused on expanding its user base and leveraging AI technology to provide enhanced services to professionals worldwide.

