Battleship New Jersey to Begin Extensive Maintenance in February

Summary: The Battleship New Jersey museum is preparing for a major maintenance project scheduled to begin in mid-February. The 80-year-old ship will be towed to a dry dock on the Delaware River, where it will undergo at least two months of preventive maintenance. The project, estimated to cost $10 million, includes tasks such as removing marine growth, repainting the hull, inspecting through-hull openings, and replacing the ship’s zinc anodes. The dry docking will take place at Dry Dock Number 3, the same location where the Iowa-class battleship was originally built. Funding for the reconditioning was secured through a $5 million grant from the New Jersey Historical Commission, and additional funds were received from Camden County. However, the nonprofit organization managing the maintenance still needs to raise approximately $2 million to cover the remaining costs.

The Battleship New Jersey, known as the “Big J” in naval history, is a revered symbol of military strength with a storied past. It is one of the most decorated battle ships in U.S. military history, having served in World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam, and other conflicts before its retirement in 1991. Since then, the ship has been docked along the Camden waterfront as a museum, attracting visitors from all over the world.

Governor Phil Murphy expressed his support for the maintenance project, emphasizing the significance of preserving historical sites like the Battleship New Jersey. The upcoming dry docking will not only ensure the ship’s viability for future generations but also provide an opportunity for the Home Port Alliance to organize fundraising events and initiatives. These efforts aim to raise the remaining funds necessary for the extensive reconditioning work.

As the Battleship New Jersey prepares for its voyage across the river to the Navy Yard in Philadelphia, visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the self-guided tours available. This experience offers a unique opportunity to step aboard a piece of American history and witness firsthand the legacy of this formidable naval vessel.