San Diego Power Coalition Fights for Public Power

Summary: The San Diego Power Coalition is spearheading an effort to collect signatures for a 2024 ballot measure that aims to replace San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) with a public power entity. The organization, funded individual donations, believes that this change will result in a 20% reduction in electricity costs for San Diegans. However, SDG&E argues that public power could lead to a less reliable grid and defends its rates as necessary for building wildfire-resistant infrastructure. The San Diego Power Coalition is inspired successful public power initiatives in cities like Sacramento and also seeks to increase local renewable energy production.

Rallying Behind Public Power in San Diego

San Diego residents are joining forces to advocate for a major transition in their electricity provider. The newly-formed San Diego Power Coalition is working tirelessly to gather over 80,000 signatures in order to put a measure on the 2024 ballot that could potentially replace SDG&E with a public power entity.

The coalition, backed generous individual donations, firmly believes that this transition would lead to a whopping 20% reduction in San Diegans’ electricity bills. Bill Powers, the Chair of the Power San Diego campaign, explained their motivation, stating, “San Diego Gas & Electric currently holds the unwanted title of having the highest electricity rates in the country. We cannot continue to remain trapped in this corner with SDG&E.”

Meanwhile, SDG&E’s Senior Vice President of External and Operations Support, Scott Crider, offers a contrasting perspective. Crider warns that placing the responsibility of electricity provision in the hands of a public power entity may result in a less reliable grid. He further defends the current rates as necessary investments in wildfire-resistant infrastructure. “We are focused on making smart investments, reducing costs, and investing in the right places at the right time,” Crider stated.

The San Diego Power Coalition draws inspiration from other cities that have successfully implemented public power, such as Sacramento. Their vision extends beyond reducing rates; they aim to prioritize renewable energy generation, particularly solar power.

Maxwell Lyons, a UC San Diego student leading the charge for public power on campus, highlights both the financial burden and environmental concerns associated with the current system. Lyons, who recently received an electricity bill totaling $400, laments the current unattainability of owning a renewable energy-powered home that aligns with his personal values.

While SDG&E asserts that nearly 60% of their power is already sourced from renewables, the Power San Diego Coalition insists on the need for increased local renewable energy production. They aim to shift away from relying on energy transmitted from distant locations and instead prioritize generating renewable energy within the community.

As the battle between SDG&E and the San Diego Power Coalition intensifies, Powers emphasizes that this issue affects everyone. The future of power in San Diego hangs in the balance as both sides rally support and strive to persuade the city’s residents.