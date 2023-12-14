Power San Diego Aims to Shift to Public Power, Lower Electricity Rates

Power San Diego has launched an ambitious campaign to collect over 80,000 signatures for a ballot measure that would replace San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) with a public power entity 2024. This initiative, however, is specific to residents of the city of San Diego.

With a goal to create a power municipality, Power San Diego believes that this shift would immediately result in a 20% reduction in electricity costs for San Diegans. The advocacy group argues that SDG&E currently has the highest rates in the country and that taking action is necessary to escape this situation.

Scott Crider, SDG&E’s senior vice president of external and operations support, disputes the idea of entrusting electricity to a public power municipality, warning that it may result in a less reliable grid. He further points out that SDG&E’s rates reflect the ongoing investment in building infrastructure that is resistant to wildfires.

While Power San Diego acknowledges that public power is not unprecedented, citing Sacramento as an example, their mission extends beyond lowering rates. They also aim to increase the production of renewable energy, particularly solar power, within the region.

Maxwell Lyons, a UC San Diego student leading the public power charge on campus, has voiced concerns about rising electricity costs and the continued dependence on fossil fuels. He shared his frustration, stating that owning a house powered renewable energy and aligning electricity consumption with personal values seems like an unattainable dream in his lifetime.

Crider highlights that almost 60% of SDG&E’s power currently comes from renewable energy sources. Nevertheless, Power San Diego insists on the importance of generating more renewable energy locally, rather than relying on transmission lines from outside the area.

With both Power San Diego and SDG&E emphasizing the significance of this issue, it is clear that finding a solution is crucial for all stakeholders involved.