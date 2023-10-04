Principal Goes Viral on TikTok with Office on Wheels – Inspires Education Field

Principal Jared Lamb of BASIS Baton Rouge Materra Charter School has become an online sensation with his viral TikTok videos showcasing his unique office on wheels. With over a decade of experience in education, Lamb credits Teach for America and his parents for shaping his career. Now, he’s using his knowledge and creativity to inspire others in the education field.

Lamb’s rolling office cart allows him to be mobile and provide support to teachers and students. He assists teachers ensuring they have everything they need during class, whether it be making extra copies or offering techniques to address student behavior. By being readily available, Lamb aims to establish a stronger connection with his staff and create a supportive and collaborative environment.

The concept of an office on wheels extends beyond Lamb, as other administrators in the school have adopted the idea as well. Lyndah Anderson, senior director of BASIS Baton Rouge Materra Charter School, emphasizes that the impact goes beyond just views on TikTok. It fosters a sense of community and prevents teachers from feeling isolated, ultimately improving teacher retention.

Lamb hopes that his TikTok videos will convey a positive message about what schools can achieve, focusing on the possibilities rather than the barriers. By showcasing his innovative approach to leadership and demonstrating the power of support and collaboration, he seeks to inspire educators nationwide.

Sources:

– Teach for America

– BASIS Baton Rouge Materra Charter School