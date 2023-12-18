Augusta Bars Hope for New Year’s Eve Opening

Amidst the hustle and bustle of New Year’s Eve preparations, residents of Augusta may encounter a roadblock when it comes to finding a place to celebrate. Due to a city law that allows bars in Augusta to operate on only one Sunday each year, bar owners in the area are disappointed to learn that this year’s designated Sunday is the Super Bowl Sunday, according to WJBF-TV.

Bar owners in Augusta were not consulted about the choice of this particular Sunday, and now they fear missing out on one of the most profitable nights of the year. Adrien Estrada, owner of the Loft Bar, expressed frustration at the lack of communication and the potential impact this decision may have on his business.

In response to these concerns, city commissioners have taken up the issue during a recent meeting. They are currently engaging in discussions with state leaders to explore possible solutions that would allow bars to serve patrons on New Year’s Eve as well.

Commissioner Jordan Johnson emphasized the importance of supporting downtown businesses and the city of Augusta as a whole. He stressed that events like St. Patrick’s Day and New Year’s Eve draw people to the area and play a significant role in revitalizing the city.

While there is no guarantee that a resolution will be reached in time, many bar owners are relieved to see city leaders actively working towards finding a solution. The possibility of opening on New Year’s Eve would offer a much-needed boost to their businesses and help attract visitors to Augusta’s downtown district.

As the discussions continue, bar owners and residents eagerly await a decision that would ensure a festive and memorable New Year’s Eve in Augusta.