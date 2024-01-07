Celebrities Shine at Exclusive Events Across Los Angeles

The month of January kicked off with a bang in Los Angeles, as celebrities flocked to various exclusive events in the city. From movie premieres to award ceremonies, A-list stars were seen making their mark on the red carpet.

One notable event was the opening of the Louis Vuitton pop-up shop in West Hollywood. Steven Yeun and Barry Keoghan stole the show with their fashion-forward outfits and confident poses. The two actors were seen mingling with other famous faces, including Jaden Smith, who showcased his unique sense of style.

Meanwhile, in downtown Los Angeles, Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon attended the premiere of their new horror movie, “Night Swim,” at Hotel Figueroa. The duo looked glamorous as they walked the red carpet and posed for photographers.

Over at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy were present to support their fellow actors. Downey Jr., dressed in a pastel suit, paid tribute to his “Oppenheimer” co-star Murphy, while also honoring singer Billie Eilish for her hit track, “What Was I Made For.”

The star-studded events continued at the Academy Museum, where Niecy Nash graced the premiere of “The Book of Clarence” with her presence. Nash exuded elegance as she showcased her Barbie-inspired look, capturing the attention of onlookers.

These exclusive events are just a glimpse into the glamorous world of Hollywood. With more parties and award ceremonies lined up, it’s safe to say that the month of January is off to an exciting start for celebrities and their fans alike.