Barristers Advised Against Making Gratuitous Attacks on Judges and Justice System on Social Media

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has updated its guidelines for barristers regarding their conduct on social media. The revised guidelines aim to provide clarity on what barristers can and cannot say online. The guidelines include a non-exhaustive list of examples of behavior that could breach regulations, including making “gratuitous attacks” or serious criticisms of judges, the judiciary, or the justice system that are misleading and lack a factual basis. The BSB clarified that it is primarily concerned with the manner in which views are expressed rather than the substance of those views, although the substance could still raise regulatory issues.

However, critics argue that the guidance fails to explain when robust debate and opposing views may be perceived as discrimination or harassment. Toby Young, founder of the Free Speech Union, highlighted the imprecise language used in the guidelines and questioned how the BSB defines “gratuitous” and where the line is drawn between robust response and harassment.

The need for updated guidelines arose after barristers engaged in heated disagreements and direct attacks on social media. One notable incident involved Jolyon Maugham, a barrister, and founder of the Good Law Project, who responded to criticisms of an article he wrote on rape trials. Maugham’s use of the term “guild” to describe those with criminal expertise was criticized fellow barristers.

If barristers are found to have breached the social media guidelines, they may face disciplinary proceedings and potential sanctions, ranging from fines to suspension, depending on the severity of the breach. Critics argue that the enforcement and adjudication process may be influenced regulators’ political and ideological biases.

The Bar Council welcomed the updated guidelines, emphasizing the importance of maintaining civil discourse and condemning bullying and discrimination in both online and offline environments.

Sources: Bar Standards Board, Free Speech Union