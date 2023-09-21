“Strike balance” between human rights and professional obligations, says regulator

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has released updated guidelines on the conduct of barristers online, clarifying when regulatory action may be taken. The guidelines aim to establish the regulatory boundaries in relation to conduct that occurs outside of a barrister’s professional practice. The BSB has highlighted several examples that may prompt regulatory action, including the use of offensive or discriminatory language, bullying or harassment, attacks on the judiciary, and posting content that may breach client confidentiality.

The BSB emphasizes that such conduct on social media, irrespective of whether it occurs in a professional or personal capacity, can affect public confidence in the barrister and the legal profession. The guidelines also stress that the manner in which barristers express their views is of greater concern to the regulator, rather than the substance of their opinions, although the substance may still raise regulatory issues.

The BSB states that it has sought to strike a balance between barristers’ human rights and their professional obligations in developing the new guidance. Mark Neale, BSB Director General, explains that the revised guidance provides greater clarity without signifying a significant change in approach.

Nick Vineall KC, Chair of the Bar Council, welcomes the updated guidance, acknowledging the challenges surrounding social media and barristers’ private lives. He believes that the BSB has found an appropriate balance, emphasizing the need for respectful language and the absence of bullying or discrimination. Vineall asserts that the legal profession should foster civil discourse and discourages unkind and unnecessary comments online.

Overall, the BSB’s updated guidance aims to provide clarity on online conduct for barristers, emphasizing the importance of maintaining professionalism and respect, and balancing human rights with professional obligations.

