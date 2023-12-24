Bill Barr: Trump’s Strategy to “Run Out the Clock” in Legal Battle “May Be Successful”

Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr recently shared his thoughts on former President Trump’s strategy in his legal fight against Special Counsel Jack Smith, suggesting that it may be successful in delaying a potential conviction until after Trump is re-elected. Barr made these remarks during an interview with Fox News host Neil Cavuto on “Cavuto Live.”

The discussion centered around the recent decision the U.S. Supreme Court to decline Smith’s request for an expedited ruling on whether Trump has immunity from prosecution related to the 2020 election interference case. Trump’s legal team had argued against rushing the ruling, and the court’s denial implies that a trial and conviction on federal charges could be postponed.

When asked about Trump’s strategy to “run out the clock,” Barr responded affirmatively, stating that Trump has various tools at his disposal to delay the legal proceedings and that he could potentially be successful in doing so.

Barr also explained Trump’s defense against Smith’s case. He emphasized the concept of absolute immunity for official functions, arguing that the president should be protected if he is performing official duties. Barr expressed his support for this principle.

The former attorney general further discussed the case’s key argument regarding Trump’s actions during the 2020 election. The government’s position is likely to be that Trump was acting as a candidate rather than as a president, while Trump’s defense will likely assert that he was utilizing his official functions, which grants him immunity.

During the interview, Barr also criticized a recent ruling the Colorado Supreme Court to remove Trump from the state primary ballot, calling it both legally unfounded and destructive. He expressed hope for a swift intervention the U.S. Supreme Court.

When asked about his own voting preferences for a potential second Trump presidency, Barr declined to provide a direct answer. He stated that he would make his decision when the time came and added that he could not support Biden.