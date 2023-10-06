Meta Platforms Poised for Growth in the AI Industry, Says Barclays Analysts

Barclays analysts have highlighted Meta Platforms as a frontrunner in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), citing its integration of AI technology into its apps. With its popular mega-apps, including WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and Facebook, Meta could serve as an “interaction layer” for users to seamlessly access information and conduct transactions using AI technology.

Meta recently introduced new generative AI tools, such as AI image editing on Instagram and chat stickers for its platforms, aiming to increase user engagement. Barclays believes that incorporating AI technology, Meta could potentially boost its core ad revenue $16 billion, driven primarily higher cost per thousand (CPM) rates. However, the company’s cost of goods sold may also increase, potentially exceeding $10 billion.

Barclays maintains an Overweight rating and a $410 price target on Meta’s stock, emphasizing the importance of combining new services with an existing distribution mechanism for widespread adoption of consumer internet products.

The success of Snap’s AI chatbot, My AI, which has garnered over 150 million users, demonstrates the effectiveness of this approach. Barclays suggests that Meta’s development of AI personas with a celebrity-infused theme, addressing various consumer use cases, could resonate well with non-tech-savvy consumers already active on WhatsApp and Instagram.

In addition to Meta, other tech giants like Google and Microsoft are also rolling out new offerings powered AI. Google unveiled a digital assistant powered AI, while Microsoft began the rollout of its AI-powered assistant to transform how users interact with technology.

Overall, Barclays analysts believe that Meta Platforms’ integration of AI technology into its apps and the development of AI personas could position the company for growth in the AI industry.

