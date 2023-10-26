New Article: Xavi Calls for Respect and Fair Play Ahead of El Clásico Match

FC Barcelona coach Xavi has expressed his desire for mutual admiration and fair play ahead of the highly anticipated El Clásico match against Real Madrid. This comes after a board member at Barcelona deleted a derogatory social media post about Real Madrid forward Vinícius Jr.

Earlier this week, a Barcelona board spokesperson made a disparaging comment on Twitter, referring to Vinícius as a “clown”. The post has since been deleted, but the incident has sparked controversy and raised questions about racism in football.

Vinícius has unfortunately been subjected to racist abuse multiple times throughout his career in Spain, with the most recent incident occurring during a match against Sevilla. The Brazilian player has been vocal about his experiences with racism and has called for greater efforts to combat this issue.

When asked about the tweet, Xavi commented, “Well, if it’s been deleted, it means something. No need for me to say anything. We should focus on having a Clásico with fair play, respect, and mutual admiration. Let’s stick to playing football, nothing else.”

El Clásico, one of the oldest and most famous rivalries in soccer, is set to feature the first- and third-placed teams in La Liga, with just one point separating them in the table. The match has a history of intense and controversial incidents, but Xavi emphasized his intention to avoid generating unnecessary tension.

In response to the incident involving Vinícius, Sevilla FC condemned all racist behavior and vowed to work closely with authorities. Barcelona’s vice-president for sport, Rafael Yuste, referred to the board member’s post as an “inopportune slip-up” and extended an apology to Vinícius.

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has reportedly decided not to travel to Barcelona for the match due to the tweet and Barcelona’s subsequent silence on the matter.

As the match approaches, fans and players alike look to Xavi’s call for respect and fair play, hoping that the focus will remain on the beautiful game itself rather than off-field controversies.

