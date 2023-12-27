Barbra Streisand Embraces Self-Expression and Ageless Fashion

Barbra Streisand, the iconic Oscar and Grammy-winning talent, has always been known for her unique sense of style. However, as she has grown older, her views on self-expression and sexuality have taken a new turn. In a recent interview with The New York Times, the 81-year-old actress and singer revealed that she used to shy away from dressing provocatively in her career due to fear of judgment. But now, she proudly declares that she is “too old to care.”

Streisand believes that people should be able to express themselves and wear whatever they feel comfortable in, irrespective of their age. She fondly recalled a photoshoot for W Magazine in 2016, where she wanted to showcase her legs. In the cover photo, she can be seen wearing a suit from the waist up and sheer pantyhose, highlighting her unique fashion choices.

Throughout her career, Streisand has always had a penchant for blending classic menswear with feminine details. She explained that she didn’t relate to the conventional gowns worn most nightclub singers. Instead, she opted for a black-and-white herringbone tweed vest, worn with a white chiffon blouse and matching tweed skirt. This suit became her signature look, which she has continued to wear in various iterations.

Streisand is not alone in embracing her sexuality and defying societal norms around aging. Other older celebrities such as Dolly Parton and Martha Stewart have also been celebrated for their confidence and style.

Experts assert that one of the key factors in combating ageist judgment is to unapologetically be yourself. They emphasize the importance of owning your decisions and feeling confident in what you wear. Style coach Megan LaRussa states that as long as you are confident in your choices, you are less likely to be affected the opinions of others. Embracing your own unique look is a valuable gift.

In conclusion, Barbra Streisand’s evolution in self-expression and fashion demonstrates her fearless attitude towards aging. By embracing her individuality, she not only inspires others but also challenges societal expectations and stereotypes placed on older women.