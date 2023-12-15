Oscar Shortlists Revealed: What Can They Tell Us About the Awards Race?

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has begun the voting process to determine the shortlists in 10 categories for the upcoming 96th Academy Awards. This crucial step will provide insight into how actual Academy voters are receiving this year’s long list of contenders.

The documentary and international feature categories are particularly interesting due to the sheer number of films in contention. The documentary branch will determine the shortlist, while the international feature category allows members to vote for both the shortlist and eventual nominees.

Notable contenders in the documentary category include Netflix’s emotionally charged “American Symphony” and National Geographic’s thought-provoking “The Mission” and “Bobi Wine: The People’s President.” However, the race is unpredictable, as past years have seen surprising snubs.

In the international feature category, high-profile entries like the U.K.’s “The Zone of Interest” and France’s “The Taste of Things” are strong contenders. However, unexpected entries like Bulgaria’s “Blaga’s Lessons” and South Korea’s “Concrete Utopia” could emerge as dark horses.

The Visual Effects Branch has already narrowed down their favorites to 20 films, with notable contenders including “The Creator,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” and “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.” Surprises like Toho’s “Godzilla: Minus One” and Searchlight’s “Poor Things” have also gained attention. However, the absence of Universal’s “Oppenheimer” Christopher Nolan raises questions.

Predictions often miss the mark, as seen with last year’s best picture winner that received multiple nominations but was omitted from certain categories. “Oppenheimer” is expected to secure positions in sound and original score, while makeup and hairstyling remain a challenge.

Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” shows promise, but its success may be limited to its songs. With 94 original songs in the mix, competition is fierce, and recognized composers often have an edge.

Overall, these shortlists offer a glimpse into the awards race, but surprises and unexpected contenders can always shake things up. With the BAFTA voting also underway, the coming weeks will be crucial for campaigns aiming for Oscar success.