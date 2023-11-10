New Winners Announced at the 2023 Clio Entertainment Awards

The 2023 Clio Entertainment Awards took place on Thursday night in Hollywood, celebrating the outstanding achievements in entertainment marketing. This year’s winners included a diverse range of campaigns, films, television shows, and games that captivated audiences and showcased exceptional creativity.

One of the big winners of the night was Barbie, with Warner Bros. Pictures receiving the Grand Clio Entertainment Award for their integrated campaign. The campaign was praised for its innovative approach and ability to convert consumers into fans. Netflix was named the network of the year, while Activision/ Blizzard was awarded game publisher of the year. Universal Pictures took home the title of studio of the year, and AV SQUAD was recognized as the agency of the year.

Ashley Falls, executive director of Clio Entertainment, highlighted the importance of creativity in a year that presented many challenges for the industry. Despite disruptions caused strikes and the pandemic, the winners showcased resilience and ingenuity in their work. The jury of industry leaders awarded a record number of 34 additional Grand Clios for outstanding work across various mediums, including film, television, home entertainment, gaming, and live entertainment.

The ceremony also honored individuals who have made significant contributions to the entertainment marketing industry. Michael McIntyre from MOCEAN and Jen Weg from Apple TV+ presented the Clio Entertainment Impact Award to Helen Ahn, a creative director and senior editor at Wild Card Creative Group. Additionally, Bob Israel, a renowned producer and entertainment marketing leader, received the coveted Clio Entertainment Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contributions to the business.

The Clio Entertainment Awards, formerly known as The Clio Key Art Awards, have been recognizing excellence in entertainment marketing since 1971. The awards have evolved over the years and became a Clio property in 2015, with The Hollywood Reporter (THR) as a media partner.

The complete list of winners can be found on the official Clio Entertainment website.

FAQs

1. What are the Clio Entertainment Awards?

The Clio Entertainment Awards recognize creative excellence in entertainment marketing across various mediums, including film, television, gaming, and live entertainment.

2. Who won the Grand Clio Entertainment Award for the best integrated campaign?

Warner Bros. Pictures won the Grand Clio Entertainment Award for their integrated campaign for Barbie.

3. Who was named network of the year?

Netflix was named the network of the year at the 2023 Clio Entertainment Awards.

4. Who received the Clio Entertainment Impact Award?

Helen Ahn, a creative director and senior editor at Wild Card Creative Group, received the Clio Entertainment Impact Award.

5. Who received the Clio Entertainment Lifetime Achievement Award?

Bob Israel, a producer and entertainment marketing leader, received the Clio Entertainment Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the business.