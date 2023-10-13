Barbara Walters’ Collection of Jewelry, Art, and Decorative Objects Up for Auction

Barbara Walters, the influential journalist who passed away in December 2022, left behind a remarkable legacy in the world of media. Known for her trailblazing interviews with some of the most famous people of her time, Walters had a keen eye for style and elegance that extended beyond her journalistic career. Some of her personal possessions, including jewelry, art, and decorative objects, are now up for auction.

The auction preview took place at Bonhams Los Angeles, where visitors got a chance to see some of the stunning items that were once owned Walters. The collection includes her engagement ring from Merv Adelson, a prominent developer and television producer, as well as a 13.84-carat Harry Winston diamond ring. The art on display features works renowned artists such as John Singer Sargent, Childe Hassam, and Frank W. Benson. Additionally, a Belle Époque diamond brooch, which Walters wore to Sir Elton John’s 60th birthday party in 2007, is also part of the collection.

Caroline Morrissey, the Director and Head of Jewelry at Bonhams New York, spoke about Walters and her collection, emphasizing the powerful impact Walters had in breaking down barriers for women. Morrissey also noted that Walters never shied away from showcasing her big personality through her choice of clothes and jewelry.

The auction of Barbara Walters’ collection is scheduled to take place on November 6, 2023, with all proceeds going to charity. The event is expected to draw significant interest from collectors and admirers of Walters’ work, offering a unique opportunity to own a piece of her extraordinary legacy.

– Los Angeles Daily News (photo credit: Hans Gutknecht)

– Bonhams