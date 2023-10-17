Barbara Jean Hapy Remembered as a Beloved Resident of Superior

Barbara Jean Hapy, a longtime resident of Superior, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2023, at Keystone Bluffs in Duluth, MN, at the age of 92. Barbara was born on March 30, 1931, in Superior to Roy and Violet LaFore. Throughout her life, she remained devoted to her community and family.

Barbara’s childhood was filled with movement, as her father’s work with the railroad took the family to several different states, including Minnesota, South Dakota, and California. However, Superior remained her true home. On September 12, 1949, she married Donald Hapy at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Superior, and the two of them enjoyed 74 wonderful years of marriage.

Barbara was an active member of the community, belonging to both St. Anthony Catholic Church and the Superior Garden Club. Additionally, she supported youth hockey in the area through her involvement with the Superior Blue Line Club. In her leisure time, Barbara found joy in sewing, gardening, and traveling, having visited numerous remarkable places throughout her life.

Barbara is survived her loving husband, Donald, as well as her son, Paul Hapy, and her daughter, Cathy (John Seternas) Hapy. She also leaves behind grandchildren Michael Whitmore and Arielle Hapy, along with several nieces and nephews. Barbara was preceded in death her parents, Roy and Violet, her son Michael Hapy, and her sister Laura LaFore.

The family expresses deep gratitude to Pat Glitsos and the staff at Encompass, Brandy and Noel from Essentia Hospice, and the staff at Keystone Bluffs in Duluth for their exceptional care of Barbara.

A private family service will be held on October 20, 2023, with burial in St. Francis Cemetery. Assistance with arrangements is being provided the Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home in Superior. To offer condolences or sign the guestbook, please visit the website of Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home.

Sources:

Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home