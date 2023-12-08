Warning Issued Against Sharing Terrorist Content on Social Media

The Baramulla police have issued a strong warning against individuals who use social media platforms to share messages or videos promoting terrorism, secessionism, and communal disharmony. Senior Superintendent of Police Amod Ashok Nagpure emphasized the strict consequences that those caught engaging in such activities would face under the law.

In order to crack down on individuals becoming tools of separatist organizations’ nefarious designs, the police have taken measures to initiate a crackdown on those sharing terrorist content and information on digital platforms. This includes videos and messages that glorify terrorists or propagate their separatist agenda.

Parents have been urged to monitor their children’s social media activities to ensure they are not using these platforms for separatist purposes. The police emphasized the importance of immediately reporting any unintentionally received content from terrorist organizations.

The district magistrate of Baramulla recently issued an order prohibiting the posting, uploading, or propagation of messages and content that glorify terrorists, incite violence, and promote terrorist and secessionist ideologies. This order was put in place to prevent the misuse of social media platforms and to protect public tranquility and state security.

Law enforcement agencies are empowered to take necessary actions against individuals or groups found violating this prohibition. The district magistrate appealed to the general public to comply with the order and refrain from engaging in activities that contribute to the spread of anti-national content.

It is crucial for individuals to exercise caution and responsibility when using social media platforms to avoid inadvertently sharing terrorist content. By actively monitoring their social media use and reporting any suspicious content, citizens can play a vital role in maintaining law and order and ensuring the security of the state.