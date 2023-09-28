Barack Obama’s Influence on Netflix Film Production Revealed

The director of an upcoming Netflix disaster movie, “Leave The World Behind,” has shared how former US President Barack Obama influenced its production. Sam Esmail, the director of the film, revealed that Obama provided script notes for the movie, grounding the story in reality.

“Leave The World Behind” is the first fictional movie to come from Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground Productions. Starring Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke, the film is based on a novel Rumaan Alam and is set to release on Netflix in December.

According to Esmail, Obama’s experience as a former President allowed him to provide valuable insight into the unfolding of events depicted in the script. Esmail initially pushed the boundaries further in the script, but Obama’s notes helped bring the story closer to reality.

Obama’s interest in the source material is evident, as the novel was featured in his 2021 summer reading list. Sharing his appreciation for the book, Esmail mentioned that Obama had specific notes about the characters and the level of empathy the audience would have for them.

The impact of Obama’s feedback on Esmail was significant. The director confessed, “To hear an ex-president say you’re off a few details… I thought I was off a lot! The fact that he said that scared the [expletive] out of me.”

“Leave The World Behind” tells the story of a couple who face a catastrophic disaster while on vacation and seek refuge with another family. The film, which will also feature Mahershala Ali, will have its world premiere at the AFI Fest in October and will be available for streaming on Netflix from December 8.

