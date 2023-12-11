‘Leave The World Behind’ Becomes a Streaming Sensation, Thanks in Part to Barack Obama’s Involvement

The Netflix film ‘Leave The World Behind’ has skyrocketed to the number one spot on the streaming platform, and viewers have former US President Barack Obama to thank. The post-apocalyptic thriller, based on Rumaan Alam’s 2020 novel of the same name, explores a society in chaos as technology collapses.

Produced Higher Ground Productions, the film company founded Barack and Michelle Obama, their involvement goes beyond mere production. In fact, Barack Obama played a significant role in shaping some of the on-screen characters and providing valuable input throughout the creative process. Director Sam Esmail revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair that he sought Obama’s advice during the initial stages of writing the first draft, stating that it helped him grasp how events might realistically unfold.

Obama’s influence extended to character development, where he provided feedback on the level of empathy displayed the film’s protagonists. Additionally, his expertise as a former president allowed him to contribute insights on technological disaster scenarios and their potential consequences.

Interestingly, Obama also utilized his experience from his time in the White House to ensure that the film remained grounded in realism. Drawing upon his knowledge of governance and crisis management, he suggested areas where the storyline veered too far into non-realistic territory, further enhancing the film’s authenticity.

Apart from the notable figures working behind the scenes, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring renowned actors such as Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, and Kevin Bacon. ‘Leave The World Behind’ follows two families as they navigate the challenges of life during a widespread blackout that evolves into a major crisis.

The film’s success serves as a testament to the power of collaboration between talented creators and influential figures like Barack Obama, who bring their unique perspectives and experiences to the table. As audiences continue to stream ‘Leave The World Behind’, it remains a prime example of the compelling storytelling that captivates viewers worldwide.