Barack and Michelle Obama’s Production Company to Release First Fictional Film: “Leave the World Behind”

The upcoming disaster movie, “Leave the World Behind,” produced Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions company, will mark their first foray into fictional film. The movie is based on the 2020 novel of the same name Rumaan Alam and was personally invested in Barack Obama. He included the novel on his 2021 summer reading list and sent script notes to writer-director Sam Esmail.

The film stars Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke as a couple vacationing in Long Island when a world-threatening disaster occurs. Mahershala Ali plays the owner of the home they are renting, who seeks refuge with his daughter (Myha’la Herrold) in the same house. As the threat intensifies, the two families must learn to trust each other.

Esmail, known for his work on shows like “Mr. Robot” and “Homecoming,” received script notes from Barack Obama, who used his experience and knowledge to provide valuable feedback on the story’s realism. According to Esmail, Obama’s input grounded him and guided him in depicting how events might unfold in reality. The former president’s notes primarily focused on character development and emphasized the importance of empathy and audience connection.

By creating a different kind of disaster movie, Esmail aimed to shift the focus from the spectacle of the disaster to the characters’ reactions and experiences. In traditional disaster films, the set pieces and visual effects take center stage, with the characters playing a secondary role. However, in “Leave the World Behind,” the characters’ emotional journey and the relationships between them take precedence, while the disaster serves as a backdrop.

The film is set to have its world premiere at the AFI Fest in October and will be available for streaming on Netflix starting December 8.

