Barack and Michelle Obama’s Production Company to Release First Fictional Film

Leave the World Behind, the upcoming film from Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground Productions, is set to make its debut. This fictional movie, based on Rumaan Alam’s novel of the same name, will be the first of its kind for the Obama’s company. The former president included the book as part of his 2021 summer reading list.

The film follows a couple, played Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke, who rent a vacation home in Long Island with their children. However, as they settle into their getaway, an apocalypse takes place. The owner of the home, portrayed Mahershala Ali, seeks refuge with his daughter, played Myha’la Herrold, and they join forces with the family in the face of this disaster.

To ensure the story’s authenticity and believability, writer-director Sam Esmail sought the help of Barack Obama, who has expertise in crisis management. Obama provided script notes and helped Esmail ground the film in reality. Esmail, known for his work on Mr. Robot and Homecoming, expressed his gratitude for Obama’s input in an interview with Vanity Fair, stating that the ex-president’s feedback helped him stay true to life while still exaggerating and dramatizing certain elements of the story.

Obama’s notes focused on the characters and their ability to evoke empathy from the audience. This demonstrated his love for movies and his desire to see a well-crafted film. Leave the World Behind will premiere at Hollywood’s AFI Fest in October and will be available for streaming on Netflix starting December 8.

