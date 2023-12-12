Barack and Michelle Obama’s Debut Fiction Film Explores a World-Altering Cyberattack

In a groundbreaking move, former United States President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama have ventured into the world of fiction filmmaking. Their production company, Higher Ground Productions, has released “Leave The World Behind” on Netflix. The film tackles the chilling concept of a cyberattack that plunges the entire nation into darkness shutting down the power grid.

Starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Kevin Bacon, and Ethan Hawke, the movie revolves around a family’s idyllic vacation turning into a nightmarish ordeal when their electronic devices cease to function and unfamiliar figures knock on their door. Netflix describes the film as a thought-provoking exploration of how individuals and society cope amidst crisis.

Director Sam Esmail revealed that Barack Obama found the script to be an accurate representation of a crisis and emphasized the importance of proactive actions rather than waiting for catastrophes to dictate our future. Esmail added that the film serves as a reflection of societal dynamics, although it doesn’t explicitly convey a message. Instead, it functions as a subtle warning of potential pitfalls society may face.

While “Leave The World Behind” delves into dystopian suspense, it also prompted constructive feedback from Barack Obama. Esmail expressed his gratitude for Obama’s insightful notes on character development and creating empathy within the audience. It became evident that Obama’s passion for movies extended beyond his own experiences, as he provided feedback as a devoted fan of the book upon which the film is based.

The original novel, written Ruman Alam, allowed Esmail to push the boundaries, but Obama’s guidance ensured a more plausible portrayal of the unfolding events. Esmail remarked on the eye-opening nature of receiving feedback from a former president, as it reminded him of the fine line between fiction and reality.

“Leave The World Behind” marks a significant milestone for the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions, which aims to produce films and series that enlighten, entertain, and inspire. By venturing into the world of fiction filmmaking, the Obamas continue to explore new avenues for storytelling and engage with pressing societal issues in an innovative way.