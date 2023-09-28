Barack Obama Provided Notes on Script for Netflix’s “Leave the World Behind” Adaptation

Former President Barack Obama offered his insights and suggestions on the script for Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Rumaan Alam’s novel “Leave the World Behind.” Director Sam Esmail shared in an interview with Vanity Fair that he had turned to Obama for guidance during the drafting process. Obama’s input helped to ground the fictional story in reality and ensure its authenticity.

While Esmail acknowledged that he was exaggerating and dramatizing certain aspects of the story, he strived to keep it as true to life as possible. Obama’s feedback served as a reality check for the director, who was surprised to learn that he was off only a few details, according to Esmail. The fact that an ex-president, who has experienced the workings of reality, pointed out these nuances was both humbling and daunting for the director.

The film adaptation of “Leave the World Behind” is produced Higher Ground, the production company founded Barack and Michelle Obama. The star-studded cast includes Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha’la Herrold, and Kevin Bacon.

Alam’s novel explores the story of a couple and their two teenagers who are on vacation in a remote part of Long Island. Their peaceful trip is disrupted when the owners of their rental property return in a state of panic, revealing that a city-wide blackout has caused chaos. The two families must navigate a tense living situation together.

Esmail found solace in Obama’s notes, particularly his suggestions on plot points that felt too bare or unlikely. The director also appreciated how the majority of Obama’s feedback stemmed from his real-life observations, demonstrating his empathy for the characters. As a self-proclaimed movie lover, Obama not only provided feedback based on his own background but also as a fan of the book who wanted to see a compelling film adaptation.

The Netflix adaptation of “Leave the World Behind” is set to premiere on October 25th.

Source: Vanity Fair