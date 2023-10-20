Doncaster MP Nick Fletcher Criticized for Blocking Social Media Users Asking Questions

Conservative MP for Doncaster, Nick Fletcher, has faced criticism after it was discovered that many individuals have been blocked from his social media accounts for simply asking questions. This follows previous backlash against Fletcher for demanding respect from members of the public and threatening to ban them from his Facebook and Twitter pages.

Several constituents have expressed their frustration at being blocked from Fletcher’s Facebook page for having an opposing point of view or for asking questions. There have also been instances where critical comments have been hidden and fake profiles have been used to praise Fletcher or attack his critics.

The Free Press has further investigated a Facebook page linked to Fletcher, which promotes his efforts to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport and is highly critical of Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones, South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, and Doncaster Labour MPs Ed Miliband and Dame Rosie Winterton. This comes as Mayor Jones warns about the spread of misinformation and falsehoods online regarding the airport’s reopening.

One constituent claims to have been blocked Fletcher on Twitter for questioning his use of an example from San Francisco to justify certain actions. Another individual was blocked on Facebook after asking why their email hadn’t received a response. Many others report being blocked for asking questions, expressing disagreement, or fact-checking. It appears that Fletcher only has time for individuals who agree with him.

Fletcher reportedly employs a social media and speech writing team, led Doncaster lawyer Andrew Isaacs, at a cost of thousands of pounds annually. It has been revealed that Fletcher accused the owner of a rival Save Doncaster Airport Facebook group of blocking him from the page. In response, the owner claimed that Fletcher’s profile had no restrictions, and it was actually Isaacs who was blocked for posting a link to another group that the owner could not see.

Fletcher has defended his actions stating that respect is an important rule in life, and that he supports free speech but expects boundaries to be respected on his platforms. However, the Free Press has also discovered a Facebook page supporting Fletcher, which has shared sensitive financial documents relating to the airport’s future and has been critical of Labour politicians. Users have questioned the source of the information and the identity of the person running the account.

Attempts to contact this page for verification have been unsuccessful. Additionally, a fake Twitter account has been set up in the name of a Free Press reporter to highlight alleged political bias at the newspaper. It is worth noting that this account is not affiliated with the actual reporter or the Free Press.

