Why Congress Should Embrace TikTok Instead of Banning It

Freedom of speech is a fundamental right protected the First Amendment of the United States Constitution. Yet, legislation currently being considered Congress threatens to limit how and where Americans can exercise this right. One particular platform at the center of this debate is TikTok, a popular social media app with millions of users across the country.

TikTok has become a space where people from diverse backgrounds can come together and engage in conversations they may not have had otherwise. It has fostered connections and facilitated discussions on a wide range of topics, breaking down barriers and promoting inclusivity.

However, some regulators and lawmakers are quick to dismiss TikTok and advocate for its ban. They argue that the platform poses risks similar to other social media platforms. Yet, those very same lawmakers are active users of platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

Instead of demonizing TikTok, Congress should consider the potential benefits it offers. By embracing the platform, lawmakers can use it as a tool for positive change and engagement with their constituents. They can gain a deeper understanding of the issues that matter to Americans and participate in the conversations happening on TikTok.

Banning TikTok would not only infringe on Americans’ right to choose which platforms they use, but it would also set a dangerous precedent. It would grant more power to government officials and undermine the principles upon which our democracy is built.

It is crucial for Congress to recognize that all social media platforms come with risks. Instead of imposing blanket bans, they should focus on implementing safeguards and regulations that protect users while preserving their freedom of speech. By doing so, they can ensure that platforms like TikTok continue to thrive as spaces for dialogue and community-building, rather than stifling innovation and silencing diverse voices.

