TikTok Ban: Montana’s Role in the Battle Between Washington and Beijing

TikTok, the popular Chinese video sharing app used over a billion people worldwide, has become a subject of contention between the United States and China. Critics argue that TikTok is a tool for propaganda and data collection, although the company denies sharing user data with the Chinese government. The app has already been removed from government phones in the UK and US, and now Montana, a state in the US, plans to go a step further and remove TikTok from the app store entirely.

In a new documentary for The Telegraph, the situation in Montana is investigated to understand why the state has taken this unprecedented action and how it fits into the wider conflict between China and the West. Despite being known for its natural beauty and isolated ranches, Montana has had concerns about China for some time. In February, the sighting of a high-altitude balloon originating from China angered many conservative legislators in Montana, who feared potential security risks due to the state’s top-secret nuclear missile silos.

Montana’s conservative governor, Greg Gianforte, has banned China and other “foreign adversaries” from buying land near military assets in the state. He argues that the upcoming ban on TikTok is part of an effort to safeguard national security. However, not all Montanans support the ban, as there is a strong libertarian strain in the state that values free speech and personal choice. Some TikTok users in Montana have even filed a lawsuit against the ban, arguing that data collection is not unique to TikTok and that Silicon Valley is equally guilty of it.

The debate surrounding TikTok also involves concerns about the app’s content. American conservatives have criticized the platform for promoting dangerous ideas related to transgenderism and race. Some argue that TikTok gives educators a wider audience to influence, potentially reaching millions of viewers. This controversy has turned TikTok into a political football, with both sides expressing different concerns.

While TikTok insists that it is a regular social media app and denies sharing data with the Chinese government, the platform has divided policymakers in Western countries. Some see China as an economic opportunity that cannot be ignored, while others view the relationship with China as unstable and potentially a national security risk. After the spy balloon incident, Montana’s role in this new Cold War is not surprising.

As lawsuits against the TikTok ban continue to mount, the future of the ban remains uncertain. For now, TikTok will continue to operate in the US.