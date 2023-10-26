TikTok Star Chris Olsen to Speak at USF in Landmark Visit

TikTok sensation Chris Olsen, known for his inspiring storytelling, will make history being the first social media star to set foot on a Florida public university campus since the state’s ban on certain platforms. Despite the restriction, the University of South Florida (USF) is inviting Olsen to share his influential voice at the University Lecture Series (ULS) event on November 14th at 8 p.m.

Organized the Campus Activity Board (CAB), ULS aims to bring outstanding speakers to engage with the USF community. To attract bigger names and elevate attendance, CAB made the decision to reduce the number of ULS events from two to one per semester. Hopes are high that this change will allow for higher payments to speakers. While the exact amount Olsen will receive remains undisclosed, the CAB is committed to fairly compensating him for his appearance.

Chris Olsen’s journey to stardom began during the pandemic through his relatable and engaging TikTok content, initially featuring ‘couple content’ videos with his former partner, Ian Paget. However, Olsen has since diversified his profile openly discussing his mental health journey and his friendship with singer Meghan Trainor. By sharing his experiences with therapy and alcohol rehabilitation in a lighthearted and authentic manner, Olsen has amassed a massive following of 12.1 million followers and 1.1 billion likes on TikTok.

Student opinions greatly influenced the selection process, as CAB reached out to talent agencies based on social media polls. After cross-referencing student preferences with the available budget, a partnership was formed, resulting in Chris Olsen being selected as the speaker for this landmark event.

USF students and community members have the opportunity to attend Olsen’s lecture without pre-registration. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., and seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Don’t miss this unique chance to hear from an influential TikTok star right on your doorstep.

