Cristiano Ronaldo’s Social Media Adventures: From TikTok Ban to Selfie Snubs

Cristiano Ronaldo, the influential sports athlete with 600 million Instagram followers, recently faced some unexpected social media challenges. First, his newly created TikTok account was banned just hours after joining the platform. The reason for the restriction remains unknown. Then, Ronaldo snubbed a fan’s attempt to take a selfie because the fan used Snapchat, a platform that Ronaldo apparently does not prefer.

Ronaldo is known for his extensive social media presence, sharing his routines, pictures of his Al Nassr club, and family photographs. He enjoys interacting with fans and often takes selfies with them. However, when a fan approached him with a Snapchat filter for a selfie, Ronaldo denied the request, stating, “No no, this is Snapchat.”

The incident was captured in a video that went viral, leaving fans wondering about the conclusion of the meetup. It seems that filters and Snapchat are not Ronaldo’s cup of tea when it comes to taking selfies. Despite this, Ronaldo continues to regularly post selfies on various social media platforms.

In another social media adventure, during Ronaldo’s visit to Iran to face Ohod in the Asian Champions League, he encountered an enthusiastic crowd of fans. While asking the fans to quiet down so he could rest, Ronaldo noticed a young boy among them. The boy was later invited to take a selfie with Ronaldo, and the heartfelt moment was captured on camera.

These episodes illustrate the challenges and preferences of one of the world’s most influential sports athletes when it comes to social media. From unexpected TikTok bans to selfie snubs, Ronaldo’s social media adventures continue to captivate fans around the world.

