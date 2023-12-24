Eagles Security Chief Becomes Unexpected Fan Favorite

Summary: Following an incident during a recent game against the 49ers, Eagles head of security, Dom Disandro, has garnered unexpected popularity among fans. The NFL banned him from the sideline for the rest of the regular season, but Disandro continues to travel with the team and fulfill his security duties. Despite his absence from the sideline, Disandro walked into the stadium alongside Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who played despite flu-like symptoms. Eagles fans showed their support for Disandro chanting “Free Big Dom” and he even took the time to sign autographs for enthusiastic supporters.

Since his altercation with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, Disandro has become a symbol of loyalty and protection for Eagles players. In the game, Greenlaw received a penalty for forcefully tackling Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith. Disandro retaliated shoving Greenlaw, resulting in the linebacker’s ejection from the game. This act of defending Smith has endeared Disandro to the Eagles’ faithful, as they rally around him and appreciate his actions.

While Disandro’s popularity continues to grow, it is important to recognize the role he plays beyond just being a fan favorite. As head of security, Disandro is responsible for ensuring the safety of players, coaches, and staff both on and off the field. His presence provides a sense of security and reassurance to the team and fans alike.

As the Eagles head into the final stretch of the season, Disandro’s impact will be felt beyond the sidelines. His dedication to his role and the team has made him an unlikely hero in the eyes of fans. Although he may not be able to stand on the sideline, his presence and support resonate throughout the stadium. The chants of “Free Big Dom” echo the sentiment of a united fan base standing behind their team’s protector.