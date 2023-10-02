WhatsApp Announces Changes for Android and iPhone Users

WhatsApp has recently announced that it will be discontinuing support for certain Android and iPhone devices starting from October. This decision comes as a result of technical limitations and will affect devices running on older operating systems. Specifically, Android devices running on version 4.1 or older will no longer be able to use WhatsApp. Similarly, iPhone devices running on iOS 11 or older will also be affected.

From October 24th onwards, Android devices running on version 5.1 or older will no longer have access to WhatsApp. For iPhone users, devices running on iOS 12 or older will also no longer be supported. This means that these users will no longer be able to utilize the messaging app.

It is important for users with affected devices to consider upgrading to newer operating systems or purchasing newer devices that can support the latest versions of WhatsApp. The discontinuation of support for these older devices is aimed at ensuring optimal performance and security for WhatsApp users.

WhatsApp has not provided specific details about which features may be affected for these devices. However, it is important to note that certain functionalities and compatibility may be compromised as the app continues to evolve.

Additionally, it’s worth mentioning that Facebook, the parent company of WhatsApp, will also be discontinuing support for older devices on their platforms. This means that users who rely on Facebook and Instagram may also experience limitations on older devices.

In conclusion, WhatsApp’s decision to discontinue support for certain Android and iPhone devices is a necessary step to ensure the app’s continued performance and security. Users with affected devices should consider upgrading their operating systems or purchasing newer devices to continue enjoying the full functionalities of WhatsApp.

