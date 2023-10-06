Banksy Faces Lawsuit Over Instagram Post Urging Shoplifters to Target Fashion Store

Street artist Banksy is being sued Full Colour Black Ltd, a company run Andrew Gallagher, over an Instagram post in which Banksy urged shoplifters to target the fashion store Guess. The post featured an image of Banksy’s ‘Flower Bomber’ artwork in the Regent Street shop window and was accompanied a caption encouraging shoplifting. Full Colour Black Ltd, which owns the trademark ‘Brandalised’, claims that the post caused serious harm and financial loss.

According to the filing at the High Court, Full Colour Black Ltd may also seek to unmask Banksy’s true identity during the legal battle. The company argues that viewers of the post would have been led to believe that Guess had stolen Banksy’s artwork, damaging the company’s reputation. Full Colour Black Ltd states that it collaborated legitimately with Guess to license a photograph of the Banksy artwork for the shop window display.

Full Colour Black Ltd had previously been involved in trademark disputes with Banksy between 2018 and 2022. The company says that the now-deleted Instagram post caused significant damage to its reputation, leading to financial losses. The post generated negative comments and a disturbance outside the Guess store on Regent Street. Full Colour Black Ltd is seeking an injunction and damages for defamation.

Banksy and his company Pest Control Office Limited have been given time to respond to the High Court claim.

