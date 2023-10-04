Banksy Sued for £1.4 Million Over Instagram Post

Banksy, the elusive street artist known for his thought-provoking artworks, is being sued for nearly £1.4 million over an Instagram post. Andrew Gallagher, who sells images of Banksy’s work through his company Full Colour Black, has taken legal action against Banksy for libel. The Instagram post in question urged shoplifters to target the high street fashion store Guess, alleging that they had used Banksy’s art without permission.

This legal battle is part of a long-running feud between Gallagher and the Banksy collective, believed to be made up of several artists, including Banksy’s founder Robin Gunningham and British art icon Damien Hirst. Gallagher’s other company, Brandalised, previously collaborated with Guess, using Banksy’s images to promote the fashion brand.

The Instagram post, which has since been deleted, featured a photo of Guess’ shop window with the caption: “Alerting all shoplifters. Please go to GUESS on Regent Street. They’ve helped themselves to my art without asking. How can it be wrong to do the same to their clothes.”

Full Colour Black claims that the post contained defamatory words that referred to Gallagher and is seeking at least £1,357,086 in damages and an injunction to prevent further defamation. However, it should be noted that Gallagher’s lawsuit is directed towards Banksy as an artist and Pest Control Office Limited, the entity that authenticates Banksy’s art, rather than individual artists like Gunningham.

This legal dispute between Gallagher and Banksy dates back more than a decade, with Full Colour Black selling photographs of Banksy’s public works. It is unknown whether Banksy will appear in court in person, as his true identity has always remained a secret. Banksy’s anonymity has played a significant role in his street art career, allowing him to avoid potential legal repercussions. If his identity were to be revealed, it could potentially alter the public’s perception of his work and the artist himself.

Sources: The Sun