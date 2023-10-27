Protecting Consumers: The Rising Threat of Ticket Scams on Social Media

Five major UK banks have recently disclosed an alarming fact to the BBC: there has been a staggering 250% surge in reported cases of fraudulent ticket sales this year through online platforms. This revelation sheds light on the unsettling reality that as the live entertainment industry rebounds from the COVID-19 lockdowns, scammers are also making a comeback.

The BBC report highlights that a significant number of these scams take place on social media, where unsuspecting fans believe they are purchasing tickets from fellow genuine fans unable to attend an event. The sale often initiates within comments on an artist’s official Facebook or Twitter posts or in fan groups on these platforms.

Potential buyers, eager to secure tickets, then engage in conversations with the scammers via messaging apps. These interactions may appear to be fan-to-fan discussions, but they ultimately lead to the buyer making a bank transfer to the scammer. In return, buyers receive what seems to be a digital ticket, only to later discover that it is a counterfeit.

Boing Boing recently reported that scammers are increasingly utilizing Twitter as a platform to deceive individuals, taking advantage of brands’ reduced presence on the social media site. With brands being less responsive, scammers pose as customer service agents, exploiting the void left the brands themselves.

Banks, concerned about the surge in fraud, closely monitor these activities as they are committed to adhering to the Contingent Reimbursement Model Code. This code aims to reimburse victims who have fallen prey to Authorized Push Payment scams, which involve being tricked into transferring money to a fraudster’s account.

Emily Seymour from consumer group Which? emphasizes that ticket sale scams on social media have become alarmingly common. She underscores the fact that scammers exploit people’s eagerness to secure tickets presenting seemingly attractive offers, capitalizing on the desire and willingness of fans to spend substantial amounts of money to attend events.

While secondary ticketing platforms like Viagogo and StubHub argue that they have measures in place to combat fraud, critics within the music industry stress that tickets purchased through these platforms can still be canceled promoters. Consequently, industry experts advise fans to purchase tickets only from primary ticketing platforms or approved face-value resale sites endorsed event promoters.

FAQs: