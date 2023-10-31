Fidelity Devalues Elon Musk’s Twitter Purchase as Advertisers Exit

Fidelity, one of the major banks behind Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter (now known as X), has decided to devalue the company. The devaluation represents an 8% decrease in its worth, marking a staggering total decline of 65% since Musk’s initial purchase in late 2022 for a staggering $44 billion. This new development has come to light in a recent report Gizmodo.

Ever since Musk took over the social media platform, it has faced numerous challenges. One key issue has been the departure of advertisers, who were uncomfortable with their ads being displayed alongside racially charged or otherwise controversial tweets. This exodus of advertisers has put significant pressure on X, resulting in its struggle to retain its market value.

To address this setback, X has decided to take action and announced that all employees will be given restricted stock units as part of their compensation package. These stocks are estimated to be worth around $45, contributing to a total company valuation of $19 billion. This figure represents a substantial 57% decrease from the $44 billion that Musk initially invested to acquire the platform.

Interestingly, last year, financial institutions such as Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Barclays made the strategic decision to retain the debt they acquired when lending Musk a substantial $13 billion to facilitate the Twitter acquisition. This move aimed to avoid selling the debt to investors.

