Bank of America to Shutter Several Branches Across the United States

Bank of America, a prominent financial institution, announced plans to close a significant number of its branches across multiple states 2024. The closures, which are part of a broader strategic move, will result in a substantial reduction of the bank’s retail banking presence in at least 24 states.

According to data released the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), Bank of America has already closed 95 branches this year and intends to shutter an additional 15 2024. While the bank did not provide a detailed response regarding the closures, it currently boasts approximately 69 million clients, consisting of consumers and small businesses, and operates 3,900 retail financial centers. Interestingly, none of the four Bank of America branches on Staten Island are affected the closures.

The branch closures will have a broad geographic impact, affecting states such as California, Florida, New York, Texas, and others. Arizona is set to lose three branches in 2023, while California is slated for the closure of 32 branches in 2023 and four more in 2024. Similarly, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington will also experience the closure of Bank of America branches.

While the specific reasons behind the closures have not been provided, this move Bank of America is likely due to a larger shift towards digital banking services and the increasing popularity of online platforms. As consumer behavior evolves, financial institutions are adapting to meet the changing preferences of their customers. Despite the closures, Bank of America is committed to continuing its provision of quality financial services to its vast client base.