Bank of America Closing Over 100 U.S. Branches, Including One in New Jersey

Bank of America has announced its plans to close more than 100 branches across the United States the end of this year, signaling a strategic shift in the bank’s retail banking footprint. Among the branches set for closure is one located in New Jersey.

The bank, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, has already shuttered 95 branches thus far in 2023, with an additional 15 slated for closure the end of the year. Looking ahead, Bank of America aims to close up to 134 branches 2024, highlighting its commitment to reducing its physical presence.

This trend of branch closures has been ongoing since 2010 but has gained momentum due to the labor shortages and reduced foot traffic caused the COVID-19 pandemic. However, while physical branches are being phased out, Bank of America recognizes the growing demand for online banking options and is actively working to meet customer needs in this area.

In New Jersey, the following branches have been closed or are scheduled for closure, as listed the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency:

Closed Branch:

– 288 North Broad St., Elizabeth

Branches Scheduled to Close in the Next Year:

– 3140 Princeton Pike, Lawrence Township

– 296 Summerhill Road, Spotswood

– 904 River Road, New Milford

Additionally, it is worth noting that Bank of America has a branch in Hoboken that will be relocated within the city. The new address will be 55 Washington Street, Hoboken, replacing the previous location at 1 Firehouse Plaza.

According to a report from the Charlotte Business Journal, the bank’s branch closures are distributed across several states. The figures for closed or soon-to-be-closed branches the end of 2024 are as follows:

– Arizona: 3 confirmed closures in 2023.

– California: 32 confirmed closures, with 4 planned for 2023 and 11 planned for 2024.

– Connecticut: 2 planned closures in 2024.

– District of Columbia: 1 planned closure in 2023.

– Florida: 4 confirmed closures, with 2 planned for 2023 and 1 planned for 2024.

– Georgia: 2 confirmed closures in 2023.

– Illinois: 3 confirmed closures in 2023.

– Massachusetts: 5 confirmed closures, with 1 planned for 2023 and 1 planned for 2024.

– Maryland: 3 confirmed closures, with 1 planned for 2023 and 2 planned for 2024.

– Michigan: 3 confirmed closures in 2023, with 1 planned for 2024.

– Missouri: 2 confirmed closures in 2023.

– North Carolina: 3 confirmed closures in 2023.

– New Hampshire: 1 confirmed closure in 2023.

– New Jersey: 4 confirmed closures, with 1 planned for 2023.

– Nevada: 2 confirmed closures in 2023, with 1 planned for 2024.

– New York: 3 confirmed closures, with 3 planned for 2023 and 1 planned for 2024.

– Oklahoma: 1 confirmed closure in 2023, with 1 planned for 2024.

– Oregon: 4 confirmed closures in 2023.

– Pennsylvania: 1 confirmed closure, with 1 planned for 2023.

– South Carolina: 1 confirmed closure in 2023.

– Tennessee: 1 confirmed closure in 2023.

– Texas: 9 confirmed closures, with 1 planned for 2023.

– Virginia: 3 confirmed closures in 2023, with 2 planned for 2024.

– Washington: 6 confirmed closures in 2023, with 2 planned for 2024.

As Bank of America continues to adapt to the changing landscape of banking, these branch closures reflect the shift toward digital banking and the evolving needs of its customers.