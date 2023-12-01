New Article: Glitch Adds $86 Million to Woman’s Bank Account—A Lesson on Responsible Financial Management

A recent incident involving Malaysia’s largest bank has shed light on the importance of responsible financial management. Hafidzah Abdullah, a client of Maybank, was in for a shock when she discovered an additional $86 million mysteriously added to her bank account balance.

Abdullah, expressing her initial surprise, shared a screenshot of her multimillion-dollar account balance on LinkedIn, joking about hitting the lottery. However, she quickly realized that it was a glitch, not a windfall. In a country where the average household income is around $22,000 per year, the sudden influx of money was far from reality.

Maybank swiftly took action, temporarily locking Abdullah out of her accounts without any prior notice. This move frustrated her, and she took to social media to express her experience with the bank’s customer service.

While many sympathized with Abdullah’s predicament, remarking on the bank’s poor service and humorously referencing the “Error 404” message, Shaikh Munir Ahmad, Maybank’s head of group customer experience management, intervened. He reached out to Abdullah, resolving the issue and granting her access to her accounts again.

This incident serves as a reminder that responsible financial management is crucial, regardless of the circumstances. While Abdullah’s situation was a glitch, similar occurrences in the past have resulted in individuals mishandling accidental windfalls. In 2019, a Pennsylvania couple received a mistaken deposit of $120,000 into their bank account. Rather than taking the responsible route, they quickly spent the money on vehicles, bills, and even gifted their friends substantial amounts. They faced legal repercussions and were ordered to repay the funds.

