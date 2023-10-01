Bank Julius Baer Increases Stake in Netflix Over 305,000%

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich has significantly increased its ownership of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the second quarter of this year. According to a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Bank Julius Baer now owns 15,168,128 shares of Netflix, representing a staggering 305,647.4% increase. This increase in ownership brings the bank’s stake in Netflix to approximately 3.41% of the company’s total stock, valued at $6.68 billion.

Other hedge funds and institutional investors have also recently added to their holdings of Netflix. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake 11,985.6% during the first quarter, acquiring 6,942,080 additional shares. Norges Bank also purchased a new stake in the company during the fourth quarter, worth approximately $1.50 billion.

This surge in ownership institutional investors reflects the continued interest in Netflix as a lucrative investment opportunity. The company has seen significant growth in recent years, with its stock price more than doubling in the past twelve months. In addition, Netflix’s earnings report for the second quarter of this year exceeded analysts’ expectations, further boosting investor confidence in the company.

Netflix, Inc. is a leading provider of entertainment services, offering a wide range of TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games. The company allows members to access its content via various devices, including TVs, digital video players, and mobile devices.

With the increasing popularity of streaming services and the demand for original content, Netflix has positioned itself at the forefront of the industry. As the company continues to expand its subscriber base and invest in content creation, it remains an attractive investment choice for both institutional and individual investors.

