The Controversial Social Media Post that Rocked Tanzim Hasan Sakib’s International Career

Bangladesh fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib had an unfortunate turn of events at the beginning of his international career. After a stellar debut against India in the last Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023, an old social media post of his went viral, causing a social media storm and severe backlash.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed that Tanzim has apologized for the misogynistic post and is remorseful for the controversy it caused. BCB cricket operations chief Jalal Yunus said that Tanzim had been warned about making similar posts in the future, but the bowler insisted that he is “not misogynistic” and expressed that he is not against women, as his mother is a woman.

The controversial posts, dating back to last year, criticized women who joined the labor force and those who had male friends in university. Tanzim’s comments included statements such as “If the wife works, her elegance is damaged,” and “If the wife works, society is ruined.” These comments ignited outrage and condemnation from various sectors.

Despite the controversy surrounding him, Tanzim had an impressive performance on his debut. He dismissed India captain Rohit Sharma for a two-ball duck and also picked up the wicket of fellow debutant Tilak Varma, finishing with figures of 2/32. His brilliant new-ball spell contributed significantly to Bangladesh’s first win over India in the Asia Cup after 11 years.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan commended Tanzim for his excellent performance with the new ball during the post-match presentation. Shakib acknowledged Tanzim’s contribution and mentioned his crucial role in the team’s victory.

It is essential for cricketers, like any other public figure, to be mindful of their social media presence. In this digital age, posts and comments can quickly become viral and impact a player’s reputation and career. Hopefully, Tanzim has learned from this incident and understands the consequences of his actions.

Sources:

– Hindustan Times (source article)