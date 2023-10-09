Kaley Cuoco Announces Official Launch Date for Pet Company Oh Norman!

Kaley Cuoco, best known for her role in The Big Bang Theory, has been busy juggling her acting career and her passion project, Oh Norman!. The pet company is named after Cuoco’s beloved late dog, Norman, who passed away earlier this year.

After months of speculation, Cuoco took to social media to share a major update about her brand. In a recent Instagram post featuring her rescue dog Opal, Cuoco gave fans a sneak peek into the first-ever photoshoot for Oh Norman!. She also revealed that the launch of the company is scheduled for later this month.

In another video posted on the official Instagram account for Oh Norman!, Cuoco expressed her gratitude to the 100,000 followers who have already shown support for the brand. She announced that fans will be able to start purchasing products from the company on October 25.

The news of the official launch date has created a lot of excitement among Cuoco’s fans and pet lovers. Many expressed their anticipation and praised Cuoco for creating products that would make a difference in animals’ lives.

With Cuoco’s behind-the-scenes photos and the announcement of the launch date, it’s no wonder that people are eagerly awaiting the release of Oh Norman! products.

