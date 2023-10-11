Bang Energy Founder Ordered to Pay for Disparaging Instagram Posts

A bankruptcy judge has ruled that Jack Owoc, the founder of Bang Energy, must pay $63,517 for his Instagram posts that disparaged company advisers involved in the sale of the energy drink brand to Monster Beverage Corp. The judge, Peter Russin, described Owoc’s social media posts as a “rant” and expressed concern that they could harm Bang’s business questioning the integrity of the bankruptcy sale process.

Owoc, who was removed as CEO of Bang Energy in March, made these comments on the @BangEnergy.CEO Instagram account, which had a following of 1 million users. The posts were subsequently deleted.

Judge Russin’s decision highlights the importance of maintaining professionalism and avoiding public disputes, especially during bankruptcy proceedings. These types of negative remarks can have detrimental effects on a company’s reputation and business relationships.

Bang Energy has experienced significant success in recent years, establishing itself as a popular brand in the competitive energy drink market. However, this legal dispute and the associated negative publicity could potentially harm the brand’s image and customer perception.

It is essential for company executives and founders to exercise caution when using social media platforms, considering the potential consequences of their posts. In this case, Owoc’s remarks not only led to financial repercussions but also put the company’s business at risk.

In conclusion, Judge Russin’s ruling serves as a reminder that public figures and business leaders should act responsibly on social media and refrain from making disparaging remarks that may harm their company’s reputation and integrity. The story of Bang Energy highlights the importance of maintaining professionalism, even during challenging times.

