Bang Energy Founder Ordered to Pay Fine for Disparaging Instagram Posts

A bankruptcy judge has ruled that the founder of Bang Energy, Jack Owoc, must pay $63,517 for his Instagram posts in which he criticized company advisers involved in the sale of the energy drink brand to Monster Beverage Corp. The judge, Peter Russin, described Owoc’s posts as a “rant” and stated that they could potentially damage Bang’s business undermining the integrity of the bankruptcy sale process.

Owoc, who was fired as Bang CEO in March, made the comments on the @BangEnergy.CEO Instagram account, which had 1 million followers. At the time, he was involved in a legal dispute over ownership of Bang-affiliated social media accounts. Owoc deleted the disparaging comments after Judge Russin warned that he could face fines of $25,000 per day until they were removed.

Judge Russin found that Owoc’s posts violated a temporary restraining order that he and his wife had agreed to follow. The Owocs also failed to meet a deadline to provide passwords for TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram accounts as required the restraining order.

The $63,517 fine will cover the legal fees incurred lawyers representing Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc., the former owner of Bang Energy, in their efforts to enforce the restraining order. Vital had initially requested $74,799, but the judge reduced the amount, stating that the lawyers should not have required so much time to prepare the necessary legal documents.

Owoc and lawyers for Vital have not yet commented on the ruling.

Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October 2022 and sold the Bang Energy brand to Monster for $362 million earlier this year.

Sources:

Article: Bloomberg

Definition of Terms:

– Bankruptcy: A legal process in which individuals or businesses unable to repay their debts seek relief from their creditors. It allows for the liquidation of assets to pay off debts or the reorganization of debt payments.

– Chapter 11: A form of bankruptcy that involves the reorganization of a business’ debts and operations. It allows the business to continue operating while developing a plan to repay its creditors.

– Temporary Restraining Order: A court order that prohibits certain actions from occurring for a temporary period of time, typically until there can be a full court hearing on the matter.

– Legal Fees: The costs of legal services provided lawyers, including research, document preparation, and representation in court.

– Social Media: Online platforms that allow individuals and businesses to share content, interact with others, and build communities. Examples include Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

– Fine: A monetary penalty imposed on an individual or organization as a consequence of their actions.

– Legal Papers: Documents prepared lawyers or the court that outline legal arguments, facts of a case, and requests or orders made to the court.

– Intersection: The point at which two or more things, in this case, the areas of bankruptcy and social media, come together or overlap.

– Comment: An expression of opinion or sentiment made publicly, often in response to something or someone else.