The Road to Recovery: Bandido’s Battle with Injury

After capturing the hearts of wrestling fans with his electrifying performances, Bandido, the former ROH World Champion and AEW star, has recently taken to social media to provide an update on his condition. In a statement posted on Twitter, Bandido revealed that he is still struggling with a nagging wrist injury, which has thrown a wrench into his burgeoning career.

“My wrist is still bad, and I had hoped that this would mark the final phase of my recovery,” Bandido expressed with a tinge of disappointment. He discussed the three options available to him for rectifying the situation, two of which require further surgery. The third avenue, physiotherapy, is dependant on the response of his wrist. Uncertainty looms over his return to the ring, and this has left him crestfallen.

With a heavy heart, Bandido conveyed his remorse to both AEW and his devoted fans for being unable to fully commit to his new chapter in the promotion. The support he has received from the wrestling community during this challenging period hasn’t gone unnoticed, as he expressed his gratitude to his fans for their unwavering love and encouragement.

Bandido is determined to make the most out of this difficult time and is pushing himself to the limits in his personal life. He remains hopeful and eagerly anticipates the day he can step back into the ring and entertain the fans who have stood him throughout his journey.

