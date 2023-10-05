Bandhan Bank Reports Robust Growth in Loans and Advances

Bandhan Bank saw a nearly 1% increase in its shares as it reported strong growth in loans and advances. The private sector lender announced loans and advances of Rs 1.07 lakh crore for the quarter ended September 2024, which is a 4.3% QoQ growth and a 12.3% YoY growth. Additionally, the bank’s total deposits increased 3.3% QoQ and 12.8% YoY to Rs 1.12 lakh crore.

The bank’s business update filing with the BSE on October 4 revealed that CASA deposits grew 10.5% QoQ and 6.5% YoY to Rs 43,161 crore, while retail deposits rose 7.4% QoQ and 12.6% YoY to Rs 82,977 crore.

Bandhan Bank’s Q1 results showed a net profit of Rs 721 crore for the April-June 2023 quarter, a decrease from Rs 886 crore in the same quarter last year. The bank’s gross non-performing asset (GNPA) decreased to 6.76% from 7.25%, while the net NPA stood at 2.18%, deteriorating from 1.92% in the same quarter last year. The commercial banking book grew 78% YoY, while retail loan books saw growth of 86.5% except for the housing finance book, which grew 9.5%.

Furthermore, Bandhan Bank added nearly 7 lakh customers in the previous quarter, bringing the total number of customers to 3.07 crore. The bank currently has 6,140 banking outlets, including 1,542 branches and 4,598 banking units.

Brokerage firm Geojit Financial has given a ‘buy’ rating on Bandhan Bank stock with a target price of Rs 269. The stock has seen a return of 22.52% over the last six months, outperforming the Nifty Bank index’s return of 7.23% during the same period.

