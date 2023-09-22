Welcome to Screen Gab’s 100th Issue Celebration

Screen Gab, the popular newsletter for television enthusiasts, is celebrating its 100th issue milestone. With 100 episodes being the traditional mark of lasting success in television, Screen Gab is proud to have reached this achievement. The publication credits its loyal readers for their support, feedback, and dedication.

While Screen Gab may not be diving into pools of money or airing reruns, its 100th issue is a testament to the publication’s success and the value it provides to its audience. The newsletter covers everything about TV shows and streaming movies that everyone is talking about and provides a complete guide to home viewing.

In the world of television, syndication is often sought after once a series reaches its 100th episode. It signifies a level of popularity and lasting success. Screen Gab celebrates this achievement and acknowledges its readers for being a part of their journey.

The newsletter also features must-read stories in the entertainment industry, including the story of Drew Barrymore and the power of a carefully crafted celebrity narrative. It highlights the impact of writers on a brand and how easily a convincing comeback story can unravel.

Screen Gab also covers the debut of “Meet the Press” with Kristen Welker and the familiar patterns of mainstream media engaging with extremism for ratings. It explores the interview with former President Trump and the implications of such interviews for ratings and journalism.

Additionally, the newsletter showcases a conversation with Sonia Manzano, the creator of “Alma’s Way,” discussing how she got Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor on the show. It also recommends 10 books as replacement therapy for the current TV shows on hold due to strikes, offering alternatives for entertainment.

Screen Gab’s 100th issue celebration includes recommendations from film and TV experts at The Times, such as the delightful and old-fashioned contemporary detective series, “Mrs. Sidhu Investigates,” and the classic HBO series “Band of Brothers” that recently dropped on Netflix.

As Screen Gab moves forward, it promises to continue delivering insightful content and staying true to its mission of providing the latest updates, recommendations, and analysis on the world of television and streaming.

