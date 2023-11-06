Husband and Wife Plead Guilty to Online Sale of Illegal Cigarettes

A Banbury couple, Krzysztof and Ewelina Bugno, admitted to selling illegal cigarettes online, resulting in the discovery of over £20,000 worth of tobacco and cigarettes at their residence. The 42-year-old husband and 41-year-old wife entered guilty pleas to eight charges, including involvement in the fraudulent evasion of duty.

During a raid at their property Thames Valley Police and Oxfordshire County Council’s trading standards team, authorities found approximately 44,000 illicit cigarettes and 24.5 kilograms of tobacco. The investigation revealed that an undercover agent had purchased 10 packets of L&M cigarettes from Ewelina through a Facebook advertisement. Furthermore, additional purchases were made from Krzysztof, leading to a warrant that exposed the illegal goods hidden in various areas of their home.

The couple’s mobile phones were seized, and examination the National Trading Standards E-crime Unit uncovered extensive evidence of illegal trading in tobacco products between June 2019 and October 2021. Authorities estimate that nearly £40,000 in duty was evaded during this period. This seizure, which had a street value of £20,000, marks the largest ever made Oxfordshire County Council.

The Bugnos are scheduled for sentencing at Oxford Crown Court on Thursday, November 30.

Cllr Dr Nathan Ley, cabinet member for public health, inequalities, and community safety, emphasized the collective efforts of Oxfordshire’s trading standards team, Thames Valley Police, and other agencies to combat the illegal sale of tobacco products. He urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity related to illegal tobacco through the dedicated hotline.

Jody Kerman, Head of Trading Standards at Oxfordshire County Council, highlighted the seriousness of taking action against those involved in the sale of illegal tobacco. Apart from avoiding taxation and depriving essential services such as schools and the NHS of funding, illegal cigarette trade undermines legitimate businesses and contributes to criminal activities in the region.

